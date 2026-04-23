BioMerieux Q1 Sales Down 3.9% On Organic Basis; Revises 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - BioMerieux (EYWN.MU, BIM.PA) reported first quarter consolidated sales of 984 million euros, down 10.4% as reported from last year. On an organic basis, sales were down 3.9%. The company said the decline was due to a weaker respiratory season compared with the exceptionally strong epidemiology in the first quarter of prior year and a slow start of the year in instruments sales in a soft market for new installations.

The company revised its 2026 full-year guidance. It now projects: annual sales to grow organically between 3% to 5%, revised form prior guidance of beween 5% and 7%. Annual Contributive operating income before non-recurring items or CEBIT is expected to grow organically between 0% and 10%, updated from previous guidance of of at least 10%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.