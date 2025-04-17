Biomerica's Fortel Kidney Disease Test Approved In UAE For Early Detection Of CKD

(RTTNews) - Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA), Thursday announced that the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved the Fortel Kidney Disease Test for commercial sale across the UAE.

The regulatory milestone enables the company to expand access to its 10-minute urine-based diagnostic for the early detection of kidney damage, particularly in high-risk populations.

The Fortel Kidney Disease Test detects microalbumin in urine, a key early marker of chronic kidney disease or CKD, which often progresses silently until advanced stages.

The test is especially relevant for individuals with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, or those over age 65, all of whom face elevated CKD risk.

"With the high prevalence of diabetes and hypertension in the UAE, this approval supports our mission to bring life-saving diagnostic tools to communities where they are most needed," said Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica.

CKD is a major global health concern projected to become the 5th leading cause of years of life lost by 2040, yet more than 80% of at-risk patients remain undiagnosed.

Early detection allows for timely intervention to delay disease progression and reduce the need for dialysis or transplantation, while also lowering healthcare costs.

The UAE approval further strengthens Biomerica's presence in the Middle East, following regional success with other products such as the EZ Detect Colon Disease Test.

The company is partnering with leading healthcare distributors to ensure broad availability of the Fortel Kidney Disease Test across the UAE.

Biomerica continues to focus on delivering cost-effective, easy-to-use diagnostics to support early intervention and better health outcomes worldwide.

Currently, BMRA is trading at $0.46 up by 11.37 percent on the Nasdaq.

