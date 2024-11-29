Biomerica Wins European Patents For InFoods Solutions In GERD, Crohn's, And Colitis; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA), a biomedical technology company, announced on Friday that it has received three key European patent allowances for its inFoods Technology, designed to address GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease), Crohn's Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis.

The patents, which cover major markets including Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and over 30 other nations within the European Patent Organization (EPO), will enable Biomerica to expand its inFoods platform to treat these gastrointestinal diseases.

This positions Biomerica to target multi-billion-dollar markets, with GERD valued at over $4 billion, Crohn's Disease at $2.5 billion, and Ulcerative Colitis at $1.9 billion annually in Europe.

The inFoods Technology provides a personalized, non-drug solution by identifying specific foods that trigger symptoms in patients, offering an alternative to traditional treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPIs).

This approach supports personalized dietary interventions, potentially improving outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

The patents mark a significant milestone in Biomerica's strategy to expand its gastrointestinal product portfolio, which already includes inFoods for IBS(Irritable Bowel Syndrome).

With these new patents, Biomerica aims to enhance patient care through safer, more effective treatments, further positioning itself in the growing market for personalized medicine.

BMRA closed Thursday's (Nov. 27, 2024) trading at $0.32, up 6.44 %. In premarket trading today, the stock is up by 29.36% at $0.41

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.