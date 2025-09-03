BioTech
Biomerica: United Arab Emirates Ministry Of Health And Prevention Approves Fortel Kidney Test

September 03, 2025 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) announced that the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved its Fortel Kidney Test for home use. The Fortel Kidney Test is a rapid, 10-minute easy to use diagnostic test that detects low levels of albumin in urine, a critical early marker of kidney disease.

The company noted that the approval strengthens Biomerica's growing presence in the Middle East, following the regional success of its EZ Detect Colon Disease Test and other diagnostic products.

