BioTech
BMRA

Biomerica Receives First Commercial Order For HP Detect In Europe; Stock Up

March 18, 2026 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA), a biomedical technology firm, announced that it has received its first commercial order for Hp Detect, its diagnostic tool, from one of the largest clinical laboratory chains operating across Europe. The firm believes this order to have repeat order potential and may support future distribution discussions across the broader European market.

Following the news, BMRA is up 3.13% at $2.14.

Biomerica develops and manufactures diagnostic and therapeutic products for medical conditions and diseases.

Hp Detect is Biomerica's diagnostic stool antigen test, which indicates if a patient is infected with the Helicobacter pylori bacteria.

H. pylori is one of the most prevalent bacterial infections worldwide, estimated to infect 45% of the population across Europe's five largest countries.

The initial order for Hp Detect is for the United Kingdom market, where it received registration from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in February 2026.

"We also see this as a reference point as we pursue additional partnerships in the US and across the European market" said Zack Irani, Chief Executive Officer.

BMRA has traded between $1.87 and $5.92 in the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $2.08.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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