Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Biomerica Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In May 2022, Biomerica had US$5.9m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$651k over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from May 2022 it had 9.1 years of cash runway. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NasdaqCM:BMRA Debt to Equity History September 5th 2022

How Well Is Biomerica Growing?

Biomerica managed to reduce its cash burn by 88% over the last twelve months, which is extremely promising, when it comes to considering its need for cash. Arguably, however, the revenue growth of 162% during the period was even more impressive. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Biomerica is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Biomerica To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Biomerica seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$47m, Biomerica's US$651k in cash burn equates to about 1.4% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Biomerica's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Biomerica's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. On another note, Biomerica has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

