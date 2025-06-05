Biomerica, Inc. Announces Publication of Landmark Study Supporting inFoods® IBS Test as Effective Personalized Therapy for IBS Patients

A study published in Gastroenterology shows inFoods® IBS test is effective for personalized dietary therapy in IBS patients.

Quiver AI Summary

Biomerica, Inc. has announced that a landmark peer-reviewed study published in the June 2025 issue of Gastroenterology shows the inFoods® IBS test is an effective personalized dietary therapy for patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The randomized, double-blind clinical trial involved 238 patients across prominent U.S. academic centers and found significant symptom improvement, particularly for abdominal pain and bloating, in those following a personalized elimination diet based on the inFoods IBS test results. The findings are particularly relevant for IBS-M patients, a group lacking FDA-approved drug treatments. The inFoods IBS test identifies specific food triggers that provoke immune responses believed to worsen IBS symptoms, marking a significant advancement in non-drug treatment options for the condition.

Potential Positives

Publication of study results in the prestigious journal Gastroenterology enhances credibility and visibility of Biomerica's inFoods IBS test.

Demonstrated statistically significant improvement in IBS symptoms, particularly for IBS-M patients, which addresses a gap in current treatment options.

Potential to establish inFoods IBS as a new standard for non-drug management of IBS, aligning with growing patient and physician interest in personalized dietary therapies.

Potential Negatives

Study results indicate a moderate improvement for the treatment group compared to the control group, which may raise questions about the overall effectiveness of the inFoods IBS test.

Company faces potential regulatory hurdles and uncertainties surrounding future product approvals and market adoption, which could affect business operations.

There is competition from other products in the market, some of which may have more financial resources, which poses a risk to the company's market position.

FAQ

What does the inFoods IBS test evaluate?

The inFoods IBS test assesses a patient's immune response to specific foods using a finger-stick blood sample.

How effective is personalized dietary therapy for IBS?

The inFoods IBS study showed significant symptom improvement, especially for abdominal pain and bloating, in IBS patients.

Who could benefit most from the inFoods IBS test?

Patients with IBS-M, who currently have no FDA-approved drug treatments, could find the inFoods IBS approach particularly beneficial.

Where was the study on inFoods IBS published?

The study results were published in the June 2025 issue of Gastroenterology, a leading journal in gastrointestinal science.

What is the significance of the study's findings?

The findings validate the inFoods IBS test as a clinically significant non-drug dietary therapy for managing IBS symptoms.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BMRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $BMRA stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Landmark Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrates Effectiveness of Personalized Dietary Therapy for IBS Patients Using inFoods



®



IBS Test.



Landmark Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrates Effectiveness of Personalized Dietary Therapy for IBS Patients Using inFoods IBS Test.





Gastroenterology



, the premier journal in gastrointestinal science, features data supporting inFoods IBS as an effective personalized, non-drug approach for managing IBS.



Gastroenterology , the premier journal in gastrointestinal science, features data supporting inFoods IBS as an effective personalized, non-drug approach for managing IBS.



Study results suggest inFoods IBS could be particularly beneficial for IBS-M patients, a population with no current FDA-approved drug treatments.











IRVINE, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a global leader in advanced diagnostic-guided therapies, today announced that data from its pivotal clinical trial evaluating the inFoods



®



IBS test in treating IBS sufferers has been published in the



June 2025 issue of







Gastroenterology





, the official journal of the American Gastroenterological Association and the highest-impact publication in the GI field.





The randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial demonstrated that patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) experienced statistically significant improvement in symptoms—particularly abdominal pain and bloating—when following a personalized elimination diet guided by the inFoods IBS test. The test identifies specific foods that provoke an abnormal immune response, believed to be a key trigger of IBS symptoms.





“This publication in



Gastroenterology



reinforces the scientific rigor, statistical significance and clinical impact of the inFoods IBS approach for treating patients,” said Zack Irani-Cohen, CEO of Biomerica. “It marks a major milestone in precision nutrition as a non-drug treatment pathway for IBS.”







Key Findings Highlighted in







Gastroenterology









The trial included



238 patients



across



eight U.S. academic centers



(including Mayo Clinic, Clevland Clinic and Univ. of Michigan), comparing outcomes between a treatment group who eliminated foods identified by the inFoods IBS test versus a control group following a placebo “sham” diet.









59.6%



of patients in the treatment group achieved the FDA responder definition for abdominal pain reduction, compared to



42.2%



in the control group



of patients in the treatment group achieved the FDA responder definition for abdominal pain reduction, compared to in the control group



Among patients with



IBS-C



,



67.1%



in the treatment arm reached this benchmark vs.



35.8%



in controls



Among patients with , in the treatment arm reached this benchmark vs. in controls



Among those with



IBS-M



,



66.0%



in the treatment group met the target vs.



29.5%



in controls















These results suggest inFoods IBS could be particularly beneficial for IBS-M patients, an underserved group, for whom there are currently no FDA-approved drug treatments. IBS-M patients are estimated to represent approximately 33% of the IBS market.







A New Standard in IBS Management







The inFoods IBS test utilizes a proprietary assay that measures each patient’s immune response to a panel of foods, using IBS-specific p-value associations and 95% confidence thresholds. Unlike traditional IgG food tests, inFoods IBS is clinically validated and designed specifically to identify dietary triggers in IBS patients.





“Our diets are complex, and identifying individual food triggers can be extremely challenging,” said Anthony Lembo, M.D., Vice Chair of Research at Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease Institute. “This test offers a data-driven path to help IBS patients reduce symptoms by identifying specific problematic foods.”





The full study is available in the



June 2025





issue of







Gastroenterology





and can be accessed at





www.gastrojournal.org





.







About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)







Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com or www.inFoodsIBS.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development. For more information, visit www.inFoodsIBS.com and www.biomerica.com.







About inFoods



®









The inFoods IBS test is designed to assess a patient’s above normal immunoreactivity to specific foods utilizing a simple finger-stick blood sample. Instead of difficult to manage broad dietary restrictions, physicians can now use the inFoods IBS information to make targeted, patient-specific recommendations about trigger foods that, when removed from the diet, may alleviate IBS symptoms such as pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. The inFoods IBS test and clinical outcomes were studied at several prominent centers including Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc. - a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, and the University of Michigan. The clinical results for improvement in the Abdominal Pain Intensity (API) responder endpoint of >30% reduction in pain, for IBS patients in the treatment diet arm was greater than patients in the placebo diet arm (p-value of 0.0246). The improvement for patients in the treatment arm versus the placebo arm is considered clinically significant and for certain endpoints is similar and, in some cases, better than the current drugs in the market. Further information about Biomerica’s patented inFoods



®



Technology Platform can be found at:



www.inFoodsIBS.com



.





The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the Company’s current and future sales, revenues, operations and earnings, performance and efficacy of the Company’s products and tests, patient results and benefits from use of the Company’s products and tests, uniqueness of the Company’s products, accuracy of the Company’s tests and products, domestic and/or international market adoption and acceptance and demand for the Company’s products, future use of the Company's products by physicians to treat their patients, and potential revenues from the sale of current or future products. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results, in the future, including, without limitation: earnings and other financial results; results of studies testing the efficacy of the Company’s inFoods tests and other products; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization of the Company’s products; availability of the Company’s test kits and other products; capacity, shipping logistics, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; demand for our various tests and other products; competition from other similar products and from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available to them; governmental virus control regulations that make it difficult or impossible for the company to maintain current operations; regulatory compliance and oversite, and the Company’s ability to obtain patent protection on any aspects of its diagnostic or therapeutic technologies. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Additionally, potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.





Corporate Contact:





Zack Irani | CEO





p. 949.645.2111







www.biomerica.com







Source: Biomerica



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.