Biomerica Enters Service Agreement To Develop IVD Assays

(RTTNews) - Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA), a biomedical company and provider of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services for healthcare market, has entered into a Master Services Agreement or MSA with a private life science company to develop proprietary in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays.

The deal offers an initial development target fee of over $1.75 million through several statements of work (SOWs).

The contract initially is for three years, with automatic one-year renewal.

All the development activities under the agreement will be carried out at Biomerica's FDA-licensed facility. BMRA is currently trading at $2.36, down 2.88%

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