Biomerica Announces Approval of Fortel® Ulcer Test for Rapid Detection of H. pylori in UAE

Biomerica's Fortel® Ulcer Test, approved in the UAE, detects H. pylori infections quickly, aiding in gastrointestinal disease management.

Biomerica, Inc. has received approval from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention to sell its Fortel® Ulcer Test, a rapid 10-minute diagnostic tool for detecting Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection, a major cause of peptic ulcers, dyspepsia, and gastric cancer. With infection rates in the UAE surpassing 50% and H. pylori linked to about 80% of gastric cancer cases globally, the test will enhance healthcare providers’ ability to quickly diagnose and tackle these health issues. Biomerica aims to improve early detection and patient outcomes by collaborating with local distributors to make this test widely available, continuing its expansion in the Middle East and aligning with its mission to deliver innovative, accessible healthcare solutions.

Potential Positives

Approval of the Fortel® Ulcer Test by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention enables Biomerica to address a significant public health concern related to H. pylori infections in the region.

The test provides rapid results in just 10 minutes, empowering healthcare providers to quickly diagnose and manage H. pylori-related gastrointestinal diseases.

Biomerica is strengthening its business presence in the Middle East, capitalizing on increasing demand for effective diagnostic tools in a growing healthcare market.

The company's commitment to improving global health outcomes through early disease detection underscores its dedication to innovation and patient care.

Potential Negatives

Regulatory approvals may not guarantee financial success, as there are multiple mentioned risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect future results.

The company faces competition from other similar products and established competitors with more resources, which could impact market adoption and acceptance of the Fortel® Ulcer Test.

The press release mentions potential risks associated with reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, which could disrupt product availability and affect operational stability.

FAQ

What is the Fortel® Ulcer Test designed to detect?

The Fortel® Ulcer Test detects Helicobacter pylori, a major cause of peptic ulcers, dyspepsia, and gastric cancer.

How quickly does the Fortel® Ulcer Test provide results?

The test provides accurate results in just 10 minutes, facilitating rapid diagnosis and treatment.

Where has the Fortel® Ulcer Test been approved for sale?

The Fortel® Ulcer Test has been approved for sale across the United Arab Emirates by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

What are the implications of H. pylori infection?

H. pylori infection is linked to serious health issues, including peptic ulcers and gastric cancer, affecting over 50% in the UAE.

How does Biomerica aim to improve health outcomes?

Biomerica focuses on early detection and affordable diagnostics, enhancing patient outcomes and supporting healthcare systems in the region.

This test empowers healthcare providers with fast, accessible testing across the UAE











IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a global provider of advanced diagnostic solutions, announced today that its Fortel



®



Ulcer Test has been approved for sale by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Health and Prevention. This regulatory approval enables Biomerica to introduce its rapid point-of-care test for



Helicobacter pylori



(



H. pylori



) infection across the UAE—a region where gastrointestinal diseases are a growing public health concern.





The Fortel



®



Ulcer Test is a simple, quick and user-friendly diagnostic tool that detects antibodies to



H. pylori



, a bacterium known to cause peptic ulcer disease, dyspepsia, and gastric cancer. The test delivers accurate results in just 10 minutes.







A Major Global and Regional Health Threat









H. pylori



infects approximately 35% of the U.S. population and 45% of the population in the five largest European countries. In the UAE, local studies estimate infection rates exceeding 50%, especially among certain age and ethnic groups. Alarmingly, 15–20% of infected individuals develop complications such as peptic ulcers, chronic digestive symptoms, or even gastric cancer.







Gastric Cancer: A Deadly Consequence of







H. pylori







Infection







Gastric cancer is the 3rd most common cause of cancer-related death globally, and approximately 80% of these cases are attributed to



H. pylori



infection. In recognition of its danger, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated



H. pylori



as one of the top 16 antibiotic-resistant bacteria that pose the greatest threat to human health and classified it as a Class 1 carcinogen.





“The Fortel



®



Ulcer Test empowers healthcare providers to rapidly detect



H. pylori



infection and take timely action to prevent serious gastrointestinal diseases, including cancer,” said Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica. “We’re proud to support the UAE’s health system with this important tool for earlier detection and better outcomes.”







Strengthening Biomerica’s Regional Impact







This approval further expands Biomerica’s growing footprint in the Middle East, following successful regional launches of the EZ Detect™ Colon Disease Test and other diagnostic products. The Company is collaborating with UAE-based distributors and healthcare providers to make the Fortel



®



Ulcer Test available throughout the country.







Focused on Early Detection and Better Health Outcomes







Biomerica is committed to delivering affordable, innovative diagnostic tools that improve patient outcomes through early disease detection. The Fortel



®



Ulcer Test represents an easy to implement solution in the fight against



H. pylori



-related illnesses and reflects the company’s mission to improve global health with fast, accessible diagnostics.







About Biomerica (NASDAQ:







BMRA







)







Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.





The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the Company’s current and future sales, revenues, overhead, expenses, cost of goods, operations and earnings, efficacy of the Company’s products and tests including the Fortel



®



Ulcer Test, FDA and/or international regulatory authorization for the Company’s products to be marketed and sold, including the Fortel



®



Ulcer Test, and the Company’s other current and future products, the possible expansion in to other markets, uniqueness of the Company’s products, accuracy of the Company’s tests and products, pricing of the Company’s test kits, domestic and/or international market adoption and acceptance and demand for the Company’s products including the Fortel



®



Ulcer Test, future use of the Company's products by physicians to treat their patients, potential revenues from the sale of current or future products. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results, in the future, including, without limitation: earnings and other financial results; results of studies testing the efficacy of the Company’s inFoods tests and other products; regulatory approvals necessary prior to commercialization of the Company’s products; availability of the Company’s test kits and other products; capacity, shipping logistics, resource and other constraints on our suppliers; dependence on our third party manufacturers; dependence on international shipping carriers; governmental import/export regulations; demand for our various tests and other products; competition from other similar products and from competitors that have significantly more financial and other resources available to them; governmental virus control regulations that make it difficult or impossible for the company to maintain current operations; regulatory compliance and oversite, and the Company’s ability to obtain patent protection on any aspects of its diagnostic or therapeutic technologies. Accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Additionally, potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company's operating results due to its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the competitive environment in which the Company will be competing, and the Company's dependence on strategic relationships. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.





Corporate Contact:





Zack Irani | CEO





p. 949.645.2111







www.biomerica.com







Source: Biomerica



