Biomerica Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split To Regain Nasdaq Compliance

(RTTNews) - Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) on Wednesday announced that it will implement a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of its common stock, in an effort to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum bid price requirement.

Biomerica stated that its common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Monday, April 21, 2025, and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "BMRA". The new CUSIP number assigned to the stock will be 09061H406.

The reverse stock split, which was approved by shareholders at Biomerica's 2024 Annual Meeting, was authorized in a range of ratios, with the final 1-for-8 ratio later determined by the company's Board of Directors.

Following the reverse split, every 8 shares of Biomerica's common stock will be automatically converted into 1 share, reducing the total outstanding shares from approximately 20.4 million to 2.5 million. The number of authorized shares will remain unchanged.

Stockholders will not need to take any action. Those holding fractional shares after the split will have their shares rounded up to the nearest whole share. Adjustments will also be made to outstanding equity awards and stock plan allocations.

"The reverse split is intended to bring our share price into compliance with Nasdaq's requirements and support our long-term growth initiatives," Biomerica said in a statement.

The company's transfer agent, Issuer Direct Corporation, will manage the exchange process and notify shareholders of the changes to their accounts.

Currently, BMRA is trading at $0.42 down by 25.54 percent on the Nasdaq.

