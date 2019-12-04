Biomedicine protections to ease in USMCA trade deal-Mexico official

Adds details, background

MEXICO CITY, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Protections for biomedicines will be reduced "drastically" in a new North American trade deal, according to Mexican deputy foreign minister Jesus Seade, the country's chief negotiator for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

In a column for Mexican newspaper El Universal published on Wednesday, Seade said that "very high protection" for biomedicines will be "eased drastically", adding that he could not give more details on the matter for now.

The USMCA is due to replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to scrap if it was not overhauled.

Seade is currently in Washington for more talks on the deal, which was approved by the Mexican Senate earlier this year. Ratification in the United States has been held up by Democratic lawmakers trying to get stricter enforcement of new Mexican labor rules enshrined in the deal by proposing that inspectors supervise their implementation.

Mexican business groups have bristled against that plan as an attempt to make the country less attractive to investment and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday Mexico would not accept such conditions.

In the column, Seade said there would be no inspectors.

He also said that existing flaws in NAFTA's dispute resolution mechanisms would be fixed "100%" in the adjustments currently being made to USMCA.

