BioMed X Extends Research Collaboration With AbbVie On Immunology And Tissue Engineering

January 16, 2023 — 09:42 pm EST

(RTTNews) - BioMed X, an independent German biomedical research institute, said that it has extended its ongoing research collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV). This marks the launch of the first BioMed X Institute in the US, to be located in New Haven, Connecticut.

BioMed X noted that the new US-based research collaboration will focus on immunology and tissue engineering, following a first joint research project on Alzheimer's disease at the BioMed X Institute in Heidelberg, Germany.

The company stated that the new BioMed X Institute will be managed by Mark Johnston, an experienced biotech entrepreneur and business leader who recently joined BioMed X.

The current partnership with AbbVie is focused on the development of a new tissue engineering platform to produce complex human ex vivo models (disease-on-a-chip) from primary human cells and tissues to study human tissue inflammation.

