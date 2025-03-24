News & Insights

Biomea Fusion Presents Promising Data On Icovamenib At ATTD 2025

March 24, 2025

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Monaday unveiled new preclinical and clinical data on icovamenib at the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) 2025 Conference in Amsterdam.

The findings highlight icovamenib's potential as a groundbreaking therapy for beta-cell restoration, enhancing insulin secretion and sustaining glycemic improvements beyond treatment.

According to Biomea Fusion CEO Thomas Butler, icovamenib demonstrated a significant and lasting increase in C-peptide production, an indicator of endogenous insulin production.

These results reinforce earlier findings that the drug could help patients with impaired beta-cell function regain control of their diabetes. The investigational menin inhibitor is designed to restore pancreatic beta-cell mass and function—key factors in diabetes progression—potentially modifying the disease rather than just managing symptoms.

At ATTD 2025, Biomea Fusion presented key data, including a large-scale analysis of C-peptide levels in icovamenib-treated patients, showing sustained improvements even three months post-treatment. An oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) further validated the drug's impact on beta-cell insulin secretion, with patients experiencing a 53 percent increase in C-peptide index levels over 26 weeks.

Additionally, icovamenib enhanced the effectiveness of GLP-1-based therapies, potentially allowing for lower doses and improved tolerability.

Medical experts have recognized icovamenib's potential to address beta-cell dysfunction, a root cause of diabetes.

BMEA is currently trading at $2.89, up $0.02 or 0.87 percent on the Nasdaq.

