Biomea Fusion options imply 6.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Biomea Fusion (BMEA) is normal with calls leading puts 9:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.1%, or 75c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.6%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BMEA:
- Biomea Fusion Inc (BMEA) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Biomea Fusion announces approval of ‘icovamenib’ as INN for BMF-219
- Morning Movers: Arcadium Lithium surges after deal to be acquired
- Biomea Fusion initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton
- Biomea Fusion forms Global Scientific Advisory Board
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.