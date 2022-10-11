Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) insider upped their holding earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Biomea Fusion, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BMEA ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Biomea Fusion

The CFO & Principal Accounting Officer Franco Valle made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$87k worth of shares at a price of US$8.68 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$9.43. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Biomea Fusion share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Franco Valle was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Biomea Fusion

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Biomea Fusion insiders own about US$5.2m worth of shares (which is 1.9% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Biomea Fusion Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Biomea Fusion insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Biomea Fusion is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

