Biomea Fusion, Inc. Announces Commencement of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Biomea Fusion announces public offering of common stock and warrants, with Jefferies as book running manager. Closing expected June 20, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a clinical-stage company focused on diabetes and obesity treatments, announced an underwritten public offering of common stock and accompanying warrants. The offering, which includes an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the shares, is designed to support the company's development of oral medications aimed at improving the lives of patients with metabolic conditions. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions and is expected to close around June 20, 2025, pending customary conditions. Jefferies is the sole book-running manager for this offering, which is being made under an effective shelf registration statement. The company cautions that the actual size and terms of the offering may vary and includes forward-looking statements regarding its financial and operational outlook.

Potential Positives

Biomea Fusion is initiating an underwritten public offering, which could provide necessary capital for its clinical-stage products targeting diabetes and obesity.



The offering includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of shares, indicating potential investor confidence and demand.



The proposed public offering is expected to close soon, reflecting a timely move to bolster the company’s financial position and support ongoing development initiatives.



Biomea’s effective shelf registration statement allows for quicker access to capital markets, enhancing its flexibility in financing future projects.

Potential Negatives

The company is engaging in an underwritten public offering, which may signal financial instability or a need for additional capital, raising concerns among investors.

The offering's completion is subject to market conditions, creating uncertainty that might impact investor confidence.

The press release contains forward-looking statements about the offering and future plans, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect the company's reputation and stock performance.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Biomea Fusion's public offering?

Biomea Fusion aims to raise capital by offering shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants.

When is the expected closing date for the offering?

The offering is expected to close on or about June 20, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

Who is managing Biomea's public offering?

Jefferies is acting as the sole book running manager for the proposed offering.

What type of securities are being offered in this public offering?

Biomea is offering common stock, pre-funded warrants, and accompanying stock warrants.

Where can prospective investors find the preliminary prospectus?

The preliminary prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and also made available through Jefferies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BMEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $BMEA stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof). In addition, Biomea intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants offered in the public offering. All of the shares, pre-funded warrants and accompanying common stock warrants to be sold in the proposed offering are to be sold by Biomea.





The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.





The offering is expected to close on or about June 20, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Jefferies is acting as sole book running manager for the proposed offering.





The shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants, common stock warrants and shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the pre-funded warrants and common stock warrants are being offered by Biomea pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-267884), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 14, 2022 and declared effective on October 24, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and may also be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC by mail at Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at



prospectus_department@jefferies.com



or by accessing the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.









This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Biomea Fusion







Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecules, icovamenib and BMF-650, both designed to significantly improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic diseases.





Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Biomea’s beliefs and expectations regarding the proposed public offering; uncertainties related to market conditions and statements regarding timing, size and expected proceeds of the proposed offering, and Biomea’s research, development and regulatory plans, the progress of ongoing and upcoming clinical trials and the timing of such events. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.





Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, market conditions and statements regarding the timing, size and expected gross proceeds of the offering, the grant to the underwriters of the option to purchase additional shares, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and sale of securities and Biomea’s ability to complete the offering. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Biomea’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2025 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Biomea’s other filings with the SEC, including those contained or incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Biomea’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Biomea explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Contact:











Meichiel Jennifer Weiss





Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development





IR@biomeafusion.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.