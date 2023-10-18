Biomea (BMEA) Doses First Patient in Leukemia Study, Stock Up

Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA, a clinical-stage company, announced dosing the first patient in its early-stage study of BMF-500 in the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia.

BMF-500 is the company’s investigational covalent FLT3 inhibitor developed using the proprietary FUSION System.

The phase I COVALENT-103 study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of twice-daily oral BMF-500 as a monotherapy in adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia with FLT3 wild-type and FLT3 mutations.

Biomea’s stock climbed 6.7% on Tuesday, in response to the encouraging news. Year to date, shares of BMEA have gained 35.6% against the industry’s 18.4% fall.



The company also reported that the preclinical studies of BMF-500 have previously demonstrated promising activity against all known FLT3 activating and resistance-conferring mutations.

Per management, there are several late-stage and approved therapies targeting FLT3 mutations at present. However, most patients with acute leukemia harboring FLT3 mutations have not achieved durable remissions upon treatment with these available therapy options. This represents a significant unmet medical need.

Management believes that BMF-500 has the potential to fully extinguish FLT3-driven diseases and can combine with other targeted therapies and standard-of-care agents.

Apart from BMF-500, Biomea has another clinical-stage candidate, BMF-219, which is also being developed leveraging the company’s proprietary FUSION System. BMF-291 is an orally bioavailable, potent and selective covalent inhibitor of menin.

BMF-219 is currently being evaluated in several different early-stage studies in the treatment of solid tumors (COVALENT-102), liquid tumors (COVALENT-101) and type II diabetes (COVALENT-111).

