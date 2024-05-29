News & Insights

Biome Technologies AGM Success and CFO Transition

May 29, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Biome Technologies (GB:BIOM) has released an update.

Biome Technologies PLC successfully passed all resolutions at their AGM, with significant support for the annual report and re-election of directors. The company announced Paul Elswood as the interim CFO following Rob Smith’s departure, and they are actively seeking a permanent CFO. Biome Technologies continues to build its market-leading positions in bioplastics and radio frequency technology without reliance on government legislation.

