Biome Australia Strengthens Board with Key Appointment

Biome Australia Ltd has strengthened its leadership by appointing Geoffrey Sam OAM, a seasoned healthcare executive, as a Non-Executive Director to its Board. With extensive experience in the healthcare sector, Geoffrey is set to guide Biome in expanding its market presence and optimizing its manufacturing processes. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to bolster Biome’s growth in the competitive probiotic and complementary medicines market.

