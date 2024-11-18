Biome Australia Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.

Biome Australia Ltd (ASX:BIO) announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, underscoring robust shareholder support. Resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of a director, and approval of an employee incentive plan. This demonstrates Biome’s strategic progress in the biotherapeutics sector, potentially boosting investor confidence.

