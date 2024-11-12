Biome Australia Ltd Expands Market Reach with Strong Sales

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.

Biome Australia Ltd is expanding its market presence in Canada following a successful test launch, marking a significant step in its international strategy. The company’s Activated Probiotics brand has achieved impressive growth in Australia, with a 60% increase in consumer unit purchases and strong sales reported by major pharmacy partner, Terry White Chemmart. Additionally, Biome’s Cholesterol Probiotic product has been successfully launched internationally, further bolstering its market position.

