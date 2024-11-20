Biome Australia Ltd Appoints New Director, Geoffrey Sam

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.
Biome Australia Ltd has announced the appointment of Geoffrey Sam as a director, effective November 21, 2024. Sam holds significant interests in Biome Australia through various entities, including 3,999,512 fully paid ordinary shares held by Burrangong Pty Ltd and 160,000 shares held by Annandale Super Pty Ltd. This development may influence investor sentiment and the company’s future strategies.
