Biome Australia Ltd Appoints New Director, Geoffrey Sam

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Biome Australia Ltd has announced the appointment of Geoffrey Sam as a director, effective November 21, 2024. Sam holds significant interests in Biome Australia through various entities, including 3,999,512 fully paid ordinary shares held by Burrangong Pty Ltd and 160,000 shares held by Annandale Super Pty Ltd. This development may influence investor sentiment and the company’s future strategies.

For further insights into AU:BIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.