Biome Australia Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.
Investors in Biome Australia Ltd may find interest in the recent on-market transaction by Director Ilario Faenza, who increased his stake by acquiring 17,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at approximately $10,226. This move reflects a growing personal investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.
