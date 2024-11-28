News & Insights

Biome Australia Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

November 28, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.

Investors in Biome Australia Ltd may find interest in the recent on-market transaction by Director Ilario Faenza, who increased his stake by acquiring 17,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at approximately $10,226. This move reflects a growing personal investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.

