Biome Australia Director Increases Shareholding

Biome Australia Ltd (AU:BIO) has released an update.
Biome Australia Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Geoffrey Sam, who acquired an additional 85,735 fully paid ordinary shares, taking his total to 245,735 shares. This acquisition was made through an on-market purchase valued at $49,974.66. Such moves could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially influencing investor sentiment.
