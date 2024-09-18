News & Insights

BioTech
BMRN

BioMarin's CANOPY Trial Shows Positive Data About Voxzogo In Children With Achondroplasia

September 18, 2024 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), Wednesday announced positive data from the CANOPY clinical program evaluating Voxzogo in children with achondroplasia, a rare genetic skeletal condition, and other similar conditions.

The results revealed that children with achondroplasia treated with the prescription medicine experienced meaningful improvements beyond height, such as in health-related quality of life, and increased bone length while maintaining bone strength.

Also, additional results from investigator-led study noted sustained growth gains in children with hypochondroplasia, noonan syndrome and genetic variants associated with idiopathic short stature.

Currently, BioMarin's stock is trading at $71.47, up 1.26 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.