BioMarin's (BMRN) Voxzogo Expanded Label Filing Accepted by EMA

BioMarin BMRN announced that the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) validated its Type II Variation application, seeking label expansion for Voxzogo (vosoritide) injection to treat children aged under two years with achondroplasia.

Voxzogo is currently approved in the European Union for treating achondroplasia in children aged two years and older with open growth plates.

The regulatory filing is based on data from a phase II study that evaluated the safety and efficacy of Voxzogo in infants and children aged three months to less than five years. In February 2022, BioMarin announced top-line data from this study. The 52-week results trended in favor of Voxzogo compared with the placebo on height Z-score (which measures height adjusted for age and sex), annualized growth velocity and no worsening of proportionality in the overall study population.

BioMarin also announced that it submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the FDA to treat children under five years with achondroplasia. The regulatory agency approved the drug to treat achondroplasia in individuals aged five years and above with open epiphyses (bone growth plates).

If Voxzogo is approved for use in these two age groups in the United States and Europe, more than a thousand children suffering from achondroplasia will be eligible for treatment with the drug.

Voxzogo was approved in Europe in August 2021 and United States in November 2021 to treat achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism. Following its approval, Voxzogo became the first medicine to treat this indication.

Since its launch, Voxzogo has seen rapid uptake driven by strong prescription demand. BioMarin is seeking approvals for the drug across multiple new markets, which can boost sales for the drug. In the first nine months of 2022, Voxzogo generated sales worth $102 million, mainly driven by new patient initiations, which is encouraging for a newly launched drug. For the full year, management expects Voxzogo sales to peak at $170 million.

BioMarin is currently focused on introducing new gene therapy treatments in its portfolio. The newest drug in BioMarin’s portfolio is Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec or valrox), gene therapy for severe hemophilia A, which received conditional marketing authorization in the European Union in August 2022.

In September 2022, management completed the refiling of the biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA, seeking approval for valrox gene therapy to treat adult patients with severe hemophilia A. BioMarin previously submitted a BLA in 2019 for valrox to address hemophilia A. However, the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to the BLA in 2020, citing dissatisfaction with the available data. While a final decision is expected by March 2023-end, management expects the FDA to further extend this review by another three months following the submission of three-year follow-up safety and efficacy data.

