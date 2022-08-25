BioMarin's (BMRN) Hemophilia Gene Therapy Gets Nod in EU

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted conditional approval to Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec, or valrox) gene therapy for treating adult patients with severe hemophilia A (congenital Factor VIII deficiency).

The EC has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to use Roctavian in adults who have not been treated with Factor VIII inhibitors and do not have detectable antibodies to adeno-associated virus serotype 5 (AAV5).

The approval follows a positive review by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which recommended the approval of the gene therapy in June. The decision by the EC and CHMP was based on two-year outcomes data fromthe phase III study, GENEr8-1, evaluating Roctavian in patients with hemophilia A.

Data from the GENEr8-1 study showed that treatment with Roctavianled to stable and durable bleed control. In fact, participants who were treated with the therapy achieved significantly reduced annualized bleeding rate and the mean annualized factor VIII (a blood clotting protein) infusion rate. Treatment with Roctavian also demonstrated superiority to the current standard of care, Factor VIIIprophylactic therapy.

Shares of BioMarin have risen 5.2% in the year-to-date period against the industry's 22.3% decline.



The EC decision makes Roctavian the first approved gene therapy for hemophilia A. Per the EC, the use of Roctavian carries significant benefits over currently marketed therapies in treating hemophilia A. In fact, the EC has also endorsed the EMA’s recommendation and granted Roctavian orphan drug designation (ODD). Following the grant of ODD, the drug now has a 10-year market exclusivity in the European Union.

A one-time infusion, Roctavian is designed to enable the body to produce Factor VIII on its own. Moreover, the patients are also not required to be administered a continued hemophilia prophylaxis, which in other marketed therapies is required.

In the United States, BMRN had previously submitted a biologics license application (BLA) in 2019 for valrox to address hemophilia A. However, the FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to the BLA ahead of the PDUFA date in August 2020. This was due to the regulatory agency’s dissatisfaction with the available data. As a result, it asked for two-year follow-up information on the annualized bleed rates from the GENEr8-1 study only to provide additional evidence of a durable effect. BioMarin expects the BLA to be refiled next month.

