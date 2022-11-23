Markets
BMRN

BioMarin: FDA No Longer Plans To Hold Advisory Committee Meeting To Discuss BLA

November 23, 2022 — 08:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) said the company was recently notified by the FDA that, at this time, the Agency no longer plans to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the BLA for ROCTAVIAN that is currently under review for adults with severe Hemophilia A. The FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to valoctocogene roxaparvovec in March 2021.

The company said it remains on track to host the scheduled FDA Pre-Licensure Inspection of BioMarin's gene therapy manufacturing facility located in Novato, CA.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMRN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.