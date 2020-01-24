BioMarin Stock Jumps as Analyst Calls Doubts Over Hemophilia Drug 'Overblown'

RBC Capital Markets upgraded stock in the biotech firm BioMarin to Outperform.

It’s time to stop worrying and love ValRox, the biotech firm BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s experimental gene therapy for Hemophilia A. Threats to the drug’s prospects are exaggerated, says RBC Capital Markets analyst Kennen MacKay.

“We see concern surrounding ValRox’s regulatory and market prospects as overblown and we’re increasingly confident that a potential launch could meet/beat what we see as relatively low expectations,” MacKay wrote in a note published Friday.

MacKay upgraded BioMarin (ticker: BMRN) to Outperform, from Sector Perform, and set a new price target of $113, from $111. The stock closed at $85.63 on Thursday. Shares of BioMarin jumped 3.9% in premarket trading on Friday.

BioMarin submitted ValRox, otherwise known as valoctocogene roxaparvovec, for Food and Drug Administration approval in December. It is the first of a number of competing experimental hemophilia A gene therapies to be submitted for regulatory approval in the U.S. MacKay wrote that the drug could cost around $2 million per patient.

The back story. Shares of BioMarin are down 10.3% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 25.9% over the same period. BioMarin shares are up 1.3% so far this year.

In addition to ValRox, BioMarin is developing a gene therapy for achondroplasia, which causes dwarfism. The company also sells a number of drugs, including Palynziq, an enzyme-substitution therapy that treats phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder that affects the brain.

What’s new. MacKay notes that Kuvan, another BioMarin drug that treats phenylketonuria and is one of the company’s top sellers, will begin to face generic competition at the end of this year. “We believe the market is already pricing in what we see as a very severe impact of genericization,” MacKay wrote, “And see upside to estimates arising from the potential of BMRN’s high-touch patient support efforts to retain patients.”

On ValRox, MacKay argued that meeting sales estimates for the drug wouldn’t require a large number of patients to receive the therapy. “We note only very modest patient demand underlies our ValRox estimates with our 2020 estimates for $36M in sales resulting from only ~25 treated patients,” MacKay wrote.

Looking ahead. Two Phase 3 ValRox trials, the final stage before drugs can generally gain FDA approval, are under way. News about a continuing Phase 2 trial is expected in the middle of the year. The agency is expected to rule on the drug later in 2020.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

