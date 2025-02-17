BioMarin to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings on Feb. 19, after market close. In the last reported quarter, BMRN’s earnings beat estimates by 16.67%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $711.9 million and 73 cents per share, respectively, indicating a significant rise from the year-ago levels.

Factors Shaping BMRN’s Upcoming Results

Though BioMarin’s portfolio comprises eight marketed products, its top line is likely to have been driven by key drugs Voxzogo, Naglazyme and Vimizim.

Since its commercial launch in 2021, sales of the achondroplasia drug Voxzogo have been experiencing rapid uptake, driven by strong prescription demand. We expect this trend to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the drug’s sales is pegged at $201 million while our model estimate for the same is pinned at $196 million.

Other key drugs like Naglazyme and Vimizim are also likely to have contributed to top-line growth during the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Naglazyme sales is pegged at $123 million, while the same for Vimizim is pinned at $182 million. Our model estimates for Naglazyme and Vimizim sales are pegged at $119 million and $182 million, respectively.

We expect modest sales from gene therapy Roctavian, which is BioMarin’s newest product. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pinned at $8 million while our model estimate for the same is pegged at $9 million.

However, BioMarin’s top-line growth is expected to have been partially offset by lower Kuvan sales, which have been suffering from generic erosion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for the drug’s sales are pegged at $24 million and $23 million, respectively.

Investors would likely seek an update from management on the company’s pipeline, especially its progress on the multiple label expansion studies evaluating Voxzogo for other short-stature pathway conditions like hypochondroplasia, idiopathic short stature, Noonan Syndrome, Turner Syndrome and SHOX deficiency.

BMRN’s Earnings Surprise History

The biotech firm’s performance has been impressive over the past four quarters. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 28.70%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. price-eps-surprise | BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Quote

Year to date, BioMarin’s shares have lost 1% against the industry’s 13% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Our Model Predicts for BMRN

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for BioMarin this time around. The combinationofa positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BioMarin has an Earnings ESP of -1.48% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

