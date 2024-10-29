BioMarin raises FY24 non-GAAP EPS view to $3.25-$3.35 from $3.10-$3.25

Raises FY24 revenue view to $2.790B-$2.825B, from $2.750B-$2.825B. Consensus is for FY24 EPS $2.07 and for revenue $2.8B.
- BioMarin reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 91c, consensus 52c
- BioMarin options imply 5.0% move in share price post-earnings
- BioMarin participates in a conference call with JPMorgan
- Is BMRN a Buy, Before Earnings?
- BioMarin’s vosoritide granted orphan status for short stature in Noonan syndrome
