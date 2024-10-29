BioMarin raises FY24 non-GAAP EPS view to $3.25-$3.35 from $3.10-$3.25

Raises FY24 revenue view to $2.790B-$2.825B, from $2.750B-$2.825B. Consensus is for FY24 EPS $2.07 and for revenue $2.8B.

