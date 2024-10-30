BioMarin price target lowered to $84 from $93 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on BioMarin (BMRN) to $84 from $93 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said with Voxzogo competition looming and based on recent doctor feedback, not to mention a slight miss this Q, they are tweaking peak Vox market share down to 20% vs. 25% for achon and hypochon and note they are now below the coompany’s guided CAGR ranges for 2026 and 2034.

