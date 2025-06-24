Markets
BMRN

BioMarin Presents Long-term Efficacy And Safety Of Roctavian

June 24, 2025 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Tuesday announced new data underscoring the long-term efficacy and safety of Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec-rvox).

The Phase 3 GENEr8-1 trial demonstrated that durable bleed control and sustained factor VIII (FVIII) expression were maintained five years after treatment with ROCTAVIAN.

FVIII activity remained consistent with previously reported results, and no new safety signals were observed. Across the entire trial, no participants developed FVIII inhibitors or experienced thromboembolic events, and there were no treatment-related malignancies across the five years of the study.

"I am impressed that the strong efficacy and safety results for ROCTAVIAN are sustained five years after individuals with severe hemophilia A received gene therapy, with only one adult returning to prophylaxis since the last data cut," said Andrew Leavitt, M.D., director of the University of California San Francisco's program for noncancerous blood disorders and Adult Hemophilia Treatment Center.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.