Biomarin Pharmaceutical Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Feb. 19, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.biomarin.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 800-715-9871 (US) or 646-307-1963 (International), ID: 1878833.

For a replay call, dial 800-770-2030 (US) or 609-800-9909 (International), ID 1878833 .

