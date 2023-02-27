Biomarin Pharmaceutical Q4 22 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Feb. 27, 2023, to discuss Q4 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.biomarin.com

To listen to the call, dial 800-831-4163 (US) or213-992-4616 (International), Conference ID: 9770836.

For a replay call, dial 800-645-7964 (US) or 757-849-6722 (International), Conference ID: 9184#..

