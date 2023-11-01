Biomarin Pharmaceutical Q3 23 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Nov. 1, 2023, to discuss Q3 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.biomarin.com/

To listen to the call, dial 888-330-3073 (US) or 646-960-0683 (International), Conference Call ID: 1816377.

For a replay call, dial 800-770-2030 (US) or 647-362-9199 (International), Playback ID: 1816377..

