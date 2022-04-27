Biomarin Pharmaceutical Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on April 27, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.biomarin.com

To listen to the call, dial (866) 502-9859 (US) or (574) 990-1362 (International), Conference ID: 9770836.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 9770836.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.