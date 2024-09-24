Biomarin Pharmaceutical Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Biomarin Pharmaceutical. Our analysis of options history for Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $101,040, and 6 were calls, valued at $384,540.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $90.0 for Biomarin Pharmaceutical over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Biomarin Pharmaceutical options trades today is 583.17 with a total volume of 8,431.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Biomarin Pharmaceutical's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMRN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.7 $5.7 $67.50 $114.0K 0 200 BMRN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.6 $4.1 $4.4 $70.00 $88.0K 864 300 BMRN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.4 $0.25 $0.35 $90.00 $77.4K 930 3.0K BMRN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.6 $4.4 $4.55 $70.00 $45.1K 864 100 BMRN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $11.6 $11.2 $11.4 $80.00 $41.0K 1.2K 0

About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU. Voxzogo (vosoritide) was approved in achondroplasia in 2021. BioMarin's Roctavian (hemophilia A gene therapy) was approved in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2023.

Current Position of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Trading volume stands at 1,372,747, with BMRN's price down by -0.2%, positioned at $68.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. What The Experts Say On Biomarin Pharmaceutical

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $109.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Biomarin Pharmaceutical, targeting a price of $107. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Biomarin Pharmaceutical with a target price of $122. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Biomarin Pharmaceutical, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $110. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Biomarin Pharmaceutical, maintaining a target price of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Biomarin Pharmaceutical with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

