BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) shareholders are up 4.2% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shareholders, since the share price is down 20% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 78%.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, BioMarin Pharmaceutical moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 10% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching BioMarin Pharmaceutical more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:BMRN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2021

BioMarin Pharmaceutical is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

BioMarin Pharmaceutical shareholders are up 5.1% for the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 0.1% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. Is BioMarin Pharmaceutical cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

