Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN):

Earnings: $20.38 million in Q4 vs. -$0.25 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.11 in Q4 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $94.9 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $646.21 million in Q4 vs. $537.54 million in the same period last year.

