Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN):

-Earnings: $55.0 million in Q3 vs. -$12.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.31 in Q3 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.1 million or $0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.06 per share -Revenue: $461.1 million in Q3 vs. $391.7 million in the same period last year.

