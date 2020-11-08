BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Just Beat EPS By 287%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$477m, some 4.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$4.01, 287% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:BMRN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the latest results, BioMarin Pharmaceutical's 21 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.97b in 2021. This would be an okay 5.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 92% to US$0.40 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.71 in 2021. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share estimates.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$108 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic BioMarin Pharmaceutical analyst has a price target of US$187 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$80.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BioMarin Pharmaceutical's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that BioMarin Pharmaceutical's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 5.8% increase next year well below the historical 15%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 20% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple BioMarin Pharmaceutical analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BioMarin Pharmaceutical .

