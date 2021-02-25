Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.10 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $15.02 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $452.12 million from $454.44 million last year.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance:

