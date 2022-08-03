Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $27.66 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $12.94 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $533.80 million from $501.69 million last year.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $27.66 Mln. vs. $12.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.11 -Revenue (Q2): $533.80 Mln vs. $501.69 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2,060 - $2,160 Mln

