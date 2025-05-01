Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $185.69 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $88.66 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $221 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $745.15 million from $648.83 million last year.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $185.69 Mln. vs. $88.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $745.15 Mln vs. $648.83 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $3,100 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.