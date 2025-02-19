BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL Earnings Results: $BMRN Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL ($BMRN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, beating estimates of $0.54 by $0.38. The company also reported revenue of $747,310,000, beating estimates of $727,709,738 by $19,600,262.

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL Insider Trading Activity

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL insiders have traded $BMRN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES GREG GUYER (EVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 5,278 shares for an estimated $350,323

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

