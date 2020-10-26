BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) closed the most recent trading day at $76.88, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the rare disease biopharmaceutical had gained 1.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.63% in that time.

BMRN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 5, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 41.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $460.13 million, down 0.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +49.46% and +9.87%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BMRN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.86% higher. BMRN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note BMRN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 55.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.71, which means BMRN is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that BMRN has a PEG ratio of 1.48 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

