BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) closed at $76, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the rare disease biopharmaceutical had lost 36.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMRN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 41.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $460.34 million, down 0.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $1.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.24% and +9.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMRN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.83% lower. BMRN is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, BMRN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.63, so we one might conclude that BMRN is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.