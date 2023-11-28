BioMarin Pharma Reaches Agreement On Reimbursement Amount For ROCTAVIAN In Germany

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) announced an agreement with the German National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds on the reimbursement amount for ROCTAVIAN for people with severe hemophilia A. The company noted that this is the first gene therapy for hemophilia to receive an agreed federal price in Germany.

BioMarin and GKV-SV have agreed on an outcome-based prospective cohort model for ROCTAVIAN. The agreement, with a minimum term of 3 years, ensures the supply and reimbursement for eligible patients in Germany with ROCTAVIAN.

BioMarin said it continues to work with private and public payers in the U.S. to enable access.

