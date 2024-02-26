News & Insights

BioMarin Pharma gets DOJ subpoena on sponsored testing programs for two therapies

February 26, 2024 — 02:36 pm EST

Written by Pratik Jain and Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN.O has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information about the company's sponsored testing programs related to two treatments, the therapy maker said in a filing on Monday.

Shares of the firm fell 1.65% to $89.74.

The DOJ has asked the company to submit certain documents related to the sponsored testing of its therapies Vimizim and Naglazyme, BioMarin said.

"We have produced documents in response to the subpoena and are cooperating fully, but there is no assurance that such sponsored testing programs, or our other operations or programs, will not be found to violate such laws," the company said in the filing.

BioMarin said the subpoena was not related to the safety and efficacy of the therapies.

"We are still in early stages in responding to the subpoena," the company said in an emailed response, adding that it could not comment on specific details.

Vimizim is an enzyme replacement therapy which is approved to treat Morquio A Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects major organ systems.

BioMarin's other therapy, Naglazyme, is approved for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis VI, an inherited disorder.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

